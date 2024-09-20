The Board of Directors of the Company have, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs 1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (10%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 315t Annual General Meeting (AGM). the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from September 23, 2024, to September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 31t AGMof the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Record date is fixed as 20.09.2024.