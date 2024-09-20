iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd Dividend

39.8
(3.65%)
Feb 3, 2022|03:29:57 PM

Arih.Found.Hsg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend6 Sep 202420 Sep 202420 Sep 2024110Final
The Board of Directors of the Company have, inter alia, approved and recommended a final dividend of Rs 1/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (10%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to the approval of shareholders at the 315t Annual General Meeting (AGM). the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from September 23, 2024, to September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 31t AGMof the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. The Record date is fixed as 20.09.2024.

Arih.Found.Hsg.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.