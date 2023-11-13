|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Nov 2023
|5 Dec 2023
|Approval of Board of Directors for Issue of 20,90,000 share warrants convertible into equity shares to non promoters of the company. Extra - Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 5th December, 2023, for approval of Issue of Share warrant on preferential Basis. Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 5th December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2023) Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Arihant Superstructure Limited will be held on 5th December, 2023 at 11:30 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.11.2023) Errata to the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General meeting of Arihant Superstructures Limited Scheduled to be held on 5th December , 2023 at 11:30 AM as enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/11/2023) Proceedings of EGM No 2023-24/01 dated 05th December 2023 at 11:30 AM of Arihant Superstructures Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.12.2023) Voting Results of EGM along with Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting No. 2023-24/01 of the Arihant Superstructures Limited. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/12/2023)
