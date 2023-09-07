Newspaper advertisement of intimating the members that 42nd AGM of the members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 29th September 2023 at 03:00 p.m. through video conference/other audio visual means Intimation of book closure & record date for the purpose of 42nd AGM of the Company will be held on 29th September 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2023) Proceeding of the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Friday 29th September 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.09.2023) Voting results of resolutions before the 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company and Report of the Scrutinizers (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2023)