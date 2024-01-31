iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnisha Industries Ltd EGM

4.42
(0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Ashnisha Indus. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Jan 20241 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 The Extra Ordinary General Meeting {EGM) of the Company will be held on 23d February, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means {OAVM) facilities provided as may be decided. The Directors are authorized to send the notice of the EGM and to decide other matters related to EGM. Appointment of Mr. Kiritbhai lshwarbhai Patel (DIN: 03618884) as an Additional Director {Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Monday, January 22, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Swapnil Sharad Shimpi (DIN: 10469352) as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Monday, January 22, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 5. Appointed Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of EGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 1. Increase in Authorised Capital 2. Raising of fund by way of issue and allot equity shares on preferential basis:The matter related to raising of fund by way of issue and allot equity shares on preferential basis to non-promoters, is The board is decided not to take this Agenda as of now, Any update regarding this will be informed by the company on a future date if any. 3. Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company now postponed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.01.2024) Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Increase in Authorised Capital from 10,25,00,000/- equity share of Re. 1/- Each to 16,50,00,000 /- equity share of Re. 1/- each. Scrutinizers Report on Voting Result of the Business transacted at the EGM held on 01.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/03/2024) Outcome of EGM held on 01.03.2024 From 3:30 p.m. to 3:39 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.03.2024) Revised outcome of EGM held on 01.03.2024 from 3:30 p.m. to 3: 39 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)

Ashnisha Indus.: Related News

No Record Found

