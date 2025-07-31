Aster DM Quality Care Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
499.52
499.52
499.52
499.52
Preference Capital
374.38
374.38
374.38
374.38
Reserves
2,465.59
2,420.34
2,256.66
2,081.31
Net Worth
3,339.49
3,294.24
3,130.56
2,955.21
Minority Interest
Debt
1,199.96
841.33
697.27
520.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
96.26
97.34
157.07
193.29
Total Liabilities
4,635.71
4,232.91
3,984.9
3,669.02
Fixed Assets
1,815.85
1,371.71
1,074.84
1,036.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,008.96
2,175.55
2,141.1
2,166.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
47.3
52.49
164.41
176.94
Networking Capital
474.89
598.31
573.26
264.86
Inventories
41.73
43.55
34.28
23.63
Inventory Days
7.72
Sundry Debtors
138.13
127.55
111.33
61.55
Debtor Days
20.12
Other Current Assets
671.38
784.52
701.89
449.6
Sundry Creditors
-276.1
-255.92
-227.77
-135.81
Creditor Days
44.39
Other Current Liabilities
-100.25
-101.39
-46.46
-134.11
Cash
1,288.71
34.85
31.29
25.02
Total Assets
4,635.71
4,232.91
3,984.9
3,669.02
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
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+91 9892691696
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