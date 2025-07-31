Invest wise with Expert advice
|Jul-2026
|Jul-2026
|Jun-2026
|Mar-2026
|Dec-2025
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
53.71%
53.71%
40.39%
40.39%
40.39%
Indian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
26.79%
26.79%
38.18%
44.76%
44.58%
Non-Institutions
19.48%
19.48%
21.42%
14.61%
14.79%
Total Non-Promoter
46.28%
46.28%
59.6%
59.37%
59.37%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0.22%
0.22%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
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