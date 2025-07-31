Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,116.47
746.54
760.42
530.06
yoy growth (%)
49.55
-1.82
43.45
39.67
Raw materials
-273.54
-185.88
-186.26
-147.83
As % of sales
24.5
24.89
24.49
27.88
Employee costs
-172.09
-143.78
-130.42
-106.07
As % of sales
15.41
19.25
17.15
20.01
Other costs
-520.34
-375.05
-371.12
-266.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
46.6
50.23
48.8
50.26
Operating profit
150.5
41.83
72.62
9.73
OPM
13.47
5.6
9.54
1.83
Depreciation
-98.72
-95
-89.32
-59.07
Interest expense
-44.02
-36.5
-33.2
-53.95
Other income
82.2
21.63
114.51
16.1
Profit before tax
89.96
-68.04
64.61
-87.19
Taxes
0.22
-0.74
-4
0
Tax rate
0.24
1.08
-6.19
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
90.18
-68.78
60.61
-87.19
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
90.18
-68.78
60.61
-87.19
yoy growth (%)
-231.11
-213.47
-169.51
-286.68
NPM
8.07
-9.21
7.97
-16.44
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
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