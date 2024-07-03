Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorHealthcare
Open₹840.3
Prev. Close₹844.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹9,019.71
Day's High₹875.35
Day's Low₹836.5
52 Week's High₹874
52 Week's Low₹519.1
Book Value₹50.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)75,809.35
P/E237.86
EPS3.55
Divi. Yield0.21
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
499.52
499.52
499.52
499.52
Preference Capital
374.38
374.38
374.38
374.38
Reserves
2,465.59
2,420.34
2,256.66
2,081.31
Net Worth
3,339.49
3,294.24
3,130.56
2,955.21
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,116.47
746.54
760.42
530.06
yoy growth (%)
49.55
-1.82
43.45
39.67
Raw materials
-273.54
-185.88
-186.26
-147.83
As % of sales
24.5
24.89
24.49
27.88
Employee costs
-172.09
-143.78
-130.42
-106.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
89.96
-68.04
64.61
-87.19
Depreciation
-98.72
-95
-89.32
-59.07
Tax paid
0.22
-0.74
-4
0
Working capital
21.48
-9.48
-261.2
105.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
49.55
-1.82
43.45
39.67
Op profit growth
259.78
-42.39
646.27
-120.6
EBIT growth
-524.79
-132.24
-394.27
-60.5
Net profit growth
-231.11
-213.47
-169.51
-286.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
4,643.22
4,138.46
3,698.9
2,994.05
10,253.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,643.22
4,138.46
3,698.9
2,994.05
10,253.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
125.6
5,219.43
31.73
352.8
51.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,945
|91.79
|1,29,125.81
|382.4
|0.22
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,070
|143.26
|1,04,429.06
|203.21
|0.19
|732.9
|91.84
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
ASTERDM
869.7
|245.15
|75,861.65
|-14.3
|0.2
|725.73
|53.52
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
955.15
|372.09
|72,475.98
|47.78
|0.1
|489.45
|122.24
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,455.6
|78.73
|39,120.84
|137.31
|0.03
|1,078.72
|149.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Mandayapurath Azad Moopen
ED / Deputy MD / Promoter
Alisha Moopen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Zeba Azad Moopen
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Thadathil Wilson
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji
Independent Non Exe. Director
C J George
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam
Independent Non Exe. Director
M Madhavan Nambiar
Independent Non Exe. Director
DEEPTI PURANA HOUSDURGAMVIJAYA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sunil Theckath
Independent Non Exe. Director
James Mathew
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemish Purushottam
7-1-450/20 Plot No 04 Ameerpet,
Mythri Vihar Sanjeev Reddynagr,
Telangana - 500038
Tel: 91-0484-6699228
Website: http://www.asterdmhealthcare.com
Email: cs@asterdmhealthcare.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Aster DM Healthcare Limited was erstwhile established as Aster DM Healthcare Private Limited, a private limited company on 18 January, 2008. On November 29, 2013. The Company was converted into a publ...
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Reports by Aster DM Quality Care Ltd
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