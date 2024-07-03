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Aster DM Quality Care Ltd Share Price Live

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869.7
(2.99%)
Aug 7, 2026|09:29:06 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open840.3
  • Day's High875.35
  • 52 Wk High874
  • Prev. Close844.45
  • Day's Low836.5
  • 52 Wk Low 519.1
  • Turnover (lac)9,019.71
  • P/E237.86
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.1
  • EPS3.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)75,809.35
  • Div. Yield0.21
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

₹840.3

Prev. Close

₹844.45

Turnover(Lac.)

₹9,019.71

Day's High

₹875.35

Day's Low

₹836.5

52 Week's High

₹874

52 Week's Low

₹519.1

Book Value

₹50.1

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

75,809.35

P/E

237.86

EPS

3.55

Divi. Yield

0.21

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Jul, 2025

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30 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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26 Mar 2026

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 03 Apr, 2026

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4 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Aster DM Quality Care Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Aster DM Q1 Profit Rises 22%; Plans Bengaluru Expansion

Aster DM Q1 Profit Rises 22%; Plans Bengaluru Expansion

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For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.

31 Jul 2025|02:33 PM
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Aster DM Healthcare Posts ₹79 Crore Profit in Q4 FY25, Revenue up 2.7% YoY

Aster DM Healthcare Posts ₹79 Crore Profit in Q4 FY25, Revenue up 2.7% YoY

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EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.

21 May 2025|12:15 PM
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Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

Aster DM Healthcare to acquire balance stake in Aster Aadhar

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Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.

27 Nov 2024|12:17 PM
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Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

Aster DM Healthcare Invests ₹220 Crore for Hyderabad's Largest Women and Children’s Hospital

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This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.

23 Sep 2024|03:09 PM
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Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

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Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM
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Aster DM Quality Care Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

07 Aug, 2026|08:59 PM
Jul-2026Jul-2026Jun-2026Mar-2026
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.71%

Foreign: 53.71%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 26.79%

Institutions: 26.79%

Non-Institutions: 19.48%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

499.52

499.52

499.52

499.52

Preference Capital

374.38

374.38

374.38

374.38

Reserves

2,465.59

2,420.34

2,256.66

2,081.31

Net Worth

3,339.49

3,294.24

3,130.56

2,955.21

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,116.47

746.54

760.42

530.06

yoy growth (%)

49.55

-1.82

43.45

39.67

Raw materials

-273.54

-185.88

-186.26

-147.83

As % of sales

24.5

24.89

24.49

27.88

Employee costs

-172.09

-143.78

-130.42

-106.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

89.96

-68.04

64.61

-87.19

Depreciation

-98.72

-95

-89.32

-59.07

Tax paid

0.22

-0.74

-4

0

Working capital

21.48

-9.48

-261.2

105.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

49.55

-1.82

43.45

39.67

Op profit growth

259.78

-42.39

646.27

-120.6

EBIT growth

-524.79

-132.24

-394.27

-60.5

Net profit growth

-231.11

-213.47

-169.51

-286.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

4,643.22

4,138.46

3,698.9

2,994.05

10,253.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,643.22

4,138.46

3,698.9

2,994.05

10,253.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

125.6

5,219.43

31.73

352.8

51.2

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

8,945

91.791,29,125.81382.40.222,438.5692.92

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,070

143.261,04,429.06203.210.19732.991.84

Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

ASTERDM

869.7

245.1575,861.65-14.30.2725.7353.52

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

955.15

372.0972,475.9847.780.1489.45122.24

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,455.6

78.7339,120.84137.310.031,078.72149.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Mandayapurath Azad Moopen

ED / Deputy MD / Promoter

Alisha Moopen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Zeba Azad Moopen

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Thadathil Wilson

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Shamsudheen Bin Mohideen Mammu Haji

Independent Non Exe. Director

C J George

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mr. Emmanuel David Gootam

Independent Non Exe. Director

M Madhavan Nambiar

Independent Non Exe. Director

DEEPTI PURANA HOUSDURGAMVIJAYA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sunil Theckath

Independent Non Exe. Director

James Mathew

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemish Purushottam

Registered Office

7-1-450/20 Plot No 04 Ameerpet,

Mythri Vihar Sanjeev Reddynagr,

Telangana - 500038

Tel: 91-0484-6699228

Website: http://www.asterdmhealthcare.com

Email: cs@asterdmhealthcare.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Aster DM Healthcare Limited was erstwhile established as Aster DM Healthcare Private Limited, a private limited company on 18 January, 2008. On November 29, 2013. The Company was converted into a publ...
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Reports by Aster DM Quality Care Ltd

Company FAQs

The Aster DM Quality Care Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹869.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd is ₹75809.35 Cr. as of 07 Aug ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd is 237.86 and 15.77 as of 07 Aug ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aster DM Quality Care Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd is ₹519.1 and ₹874 as of 07 Aug ‘26
Aster DM Quality Care Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.54%, 3 Years at 38.69%, 1 Year at 41.41%, 6 Month at 49.98%, 3 Month at 15.51% and 1 Month at 6.68%.
The shareholding pattern of Aster DM Quality Care Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.72 %
Institutions - 26.80 %
Public - 19.49 %

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