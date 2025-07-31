Notice of Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company as directed by Honble NCLT Hyderabad to be held on March 10, 2026 at 10:00 A.M IST through VC/OAVM Proceedings of the Honble NCLT convened meeting of equity shareholders (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 10.03.2026) Unsecured creditors meeting - Scrutinizers report and e-voting results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.03.2026)