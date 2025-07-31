Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.1
-1.48
30.01
13.31
Op profit growth
39.56
-15.49
105.22
84.5
EBIT growth
80.4
-30.2
95.59
687.55
Net profit growth
256.02
-46.58
2.87
164.22
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.46
12.34
14.39
9.11
EBIT margin
8.71
5.75
8.11
5.39
Net profit margin
5.12
1.71
3.16
4
RoCE
9.25
5.21
9.04
6.59
RoNW
3.58
1.11
2.26
2.85
RoA
1.36
0.38
0.88
1.22
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.03
3.58
6.33
5.58
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-2.29
-9.45
-6.22
-0.57
Book value per share
79.14
67.85
65.86
56.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
16.36
38.35
15.07
29.96
P/CEPS
-85.8
-14.52
-15.32
-292.6
P/B
2.74
2.02
1.44
2.98
EV/EBIDTA
9.36
10.22
7.86
15.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.62
-13.5
-4.39
-14.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
71.9
92.97
81.71
76.95
Inventory days
33.36
38.37
33.16
31.29
Creditor days
-88.76
-103.3
-80.68
-64.19
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.47
-1.68
-1.97
-1.96
Net debt / equity
1.14
1.34
1.65
0.72
Net debt / op. profit
3.05
4.25
4.31
3.34
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.2
-29.6
-30.15
-30.63
Employee costs
-31.83
-32
-33.23
-33.79
Other costs
-25.49
-26.03
-22.21
-26.45
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Adani Energy Solutions, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, etc.
The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
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