Board Meeting 5 Aug 2026 30 Jul 2026

Aster DM Quality Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026 Approval of Notice of 18th AGM and Postal Ballot and other required disclosures (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.08.2026)

Board Meeting 1 Jul 2026 1 Jul 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1 July 2026: Changes in Directors, KMPs, SMPs and approval ESOP Scheme Plan.

Board Meeting 25 Jun 2026 25 Jun 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2026 25 Apr 2026

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 25.04.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.04.2026)

Board Meeting 26 Mar 2026 20 Mar 2026

Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend for FY 2025-26. The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be Friday, April 3, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2026 - Declared interim dividend for FY 2025-26 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.03.2026)

Board Meeting 10 Mar 2026 10 Mar 2026

Outcome of Board meeting held on March 10, 2026

Board Meeting 30 Jan 2026 23 Jan 2026

Employees Stock Option Plan & Quarterly Results Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Q3 FY 2025-26 Intimation of outcome of Board meeting held on January 30, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Nov 2025 31 Oct 2025