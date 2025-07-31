|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2026
|30 Jul 2026
|Aster DM Quality Care Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Unaudited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026 Approval of Notice of 18th AGM and Postal Ballot and other required disclosures (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 05.08.2026)
|Board Meeting
|1 Jul 2026
|1 Jul 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 1 July 2026: Changes in Directors, KMPs, SMPs and approval ESOP Scheme Plan.
|Board Meeting
|25 Jun 2026
|25 Jun 2026
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2026
|25 Apr 2026
|Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 25.04.2026) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on April 30, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 30.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|26 Mar 2026
|20 Mar 2026
|Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve declaration of interim dividend for FY 2025-26. The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, will be Friday, April 3, 2026 Outcome of Board Meeting held on March 26, 2026 - Declared interim dividend for FY 2025-26 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 26.03.2026)
|Board Meeting
|10 Mar 2026
|10 Mar 2026
|Outcome of Board meeting held on March 10, 2026
|Board Meeting
|30 Jan 2026
|23 Jan 2026
|Employees Stock Option Plan & Quarterly Results Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Q3 FY 2025-26 Intimation of outcome of Board meeting held on January 30, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 30.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2025
|31 Oct 2025
|Aster DM Healthcare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results and Other Matters Outcome of Board Meeting - Approval of financial results for the quarter ended September 2025 and other business matters (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.11.2025)
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
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The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
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