The 17th Annual General Meeting (17th AGM) of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 04, 2025, at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2025) Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting held on 4th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025) Voting results and Scrutinizers report of the 17th AGM held on 4th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025) We enclose herewith copy of transcript of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 4, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2025)