|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|4 Sep 2025
|30 Jul 2025
|The 17th Annual General Meeting (17th AGM) of the Company shall be held on Thursday, September 04, 2025, at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting is enclosed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2025) Proceedings of 17th Annual General Meeting held on 4th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2025) Voting results and Scrutinizers report of the 17th AGM held on 4th September 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.09.2025) We enclose herewith copy of transcript of 17th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 4, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2025)
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
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The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
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