The Board Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched to shareholders within 30 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. Further to our Board meeting outcome dated May 20, 2025, wherein it was informed that the Board had inter-alia, recommended a Final Dividend of INR 1/- per equity share of INR 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company at their 17th AGM. Accordingly, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to vote on the resolutions proposed at the 17th AGM of the Company and for the payment of the Final Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 28th August 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025)