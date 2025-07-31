|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Mar 2026
|2 Apr 2026
|3 Apr 2026
|3
|30
|Interim
|The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid, for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Further, the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the entitlement of the shareholders to the interim dividend, as declared by the Board of Directors, shall be Friday, April 3, 2026, and dividend shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days from date of declaration of the interim dividend.
|Dividend
|20 May 2025
|28 Aug 2025
|28 Aug 2025
|1
|10
|Final
|The Board Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1/- (Rupees One only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said dividend, upon approval by the shareholders, will be paid / dispatched to shareholders within 30 days of the date of the Annual General Meeting. Further to our Board meeting outcome dated May 20, 2025, wherein it was informed that the Board had inter-alia, recommended a Final Dividend of INR 1/- per equity share of INR 10/- each of the Company for the financial year 2024-25, subject to approval of Shareholders of the Company at their 17th AGM. Accordingly, the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to vote on the resolutions proposed at the 17th AGM of the Company and for the payment of the Final Dividend has been fixed as Thursday, 28th August 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2025)
For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Aster reported a consolidated revenue of ₹1,078 crore. This is up 8% from ₹1,002 crore in the same period last year.
EBITDA increased 20.3% to ₹191.7 crore in the March 2025 quarter from ₹159.4 crore a year ago.
Over the next 5 years (FY25-FY29), the India business is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 18% - 20% YoY.
This project aims to improve medical outcomes and access to quality care in Hyderabad and nearby areas.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
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The EBITDA margin was 17.95% in the reporting quarter, compared to 18.2% in the same time the previous fiscal year.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Coal India, Bank of Baroda, Maruti Suzuki, etc.
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