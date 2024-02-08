|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|30 Jan 2024
|2 Mar 2024
|as per attachment The Board has approved the day, date, time and calendar of events and Notice of 02/2023-2024 Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held on 2nd March, 2024 at 02:00 PM, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). PFA (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024) proceeding of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/03/2024) as attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/03/2024) as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
