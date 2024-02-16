Outcome of the Meeting of Board of Directors held on O8th February, 2024 at 04:00 P.M. Considered & approved the draft Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM) and the EOGM of the members of the company will be held on Wednesday, 13th day of March, 2024 at 09:00 A.M. instead of 5th March, 2023 as stated in earlier outcome of Board at the Registered Office of the Company to transact the business as per the notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the company, which will be disseminated in due course. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/02/2024) Scrutinizers Report along with Voting Result of Extra ordinary General Meeting held on 13th March 2024 Proceeding of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)