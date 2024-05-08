|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Apr 2024
|8 May 2024
|Please find enclosed intimation received by the Company from Borosil Scientific Limited informing about the Notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of its shareholders Please find enclosed intimation received by the Company from Borosil Scientific Limited informing about summary of proceedings and voting results of its Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/05/2024)
|EGM
|27 Jan 2024
|20 Feb 2024
|Notice convening Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company is enclosed Newspaper Advertisements - Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) and other related information (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, February 20, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.02.2024) Voting results of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company Voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company are enclosed (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024)
