Brahmaputra Infrastructure Ltd EGM

Brahmaputra Inf. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM17 Aug 20238 Sep 2023
Extraordinary General Meeting in case of M/s Brahmaputra Infrastructure Limited to be held on 08.09.2023 1. Increase of Authorised Share Capital of The Company and Consequent Alteration of Memorandum of Association of The Company. 2. Conversion of Unsustainable Debt into Optionally Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (OCCPS). 3. Preferential issue of Optionally Convertible Cumulative Preference Shares (OCCPS). 4. Approval for Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and Allied Matters: 5. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) 6. Implementation of Resolution Plan in terms of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Circular dated 7th June, 2019 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2023) Details Book Closure intimation pertaining to EOGM for issuance of OCCPS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.08.2023) Shareholder Meeting Proceedings (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/09/2023) Outcome of Extra- Ordinary General Meeting held on dated 08.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2023) Voting Results of EOGM held on dated 07.09.2023 , All three resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 9.09.2023) Voting Results of EOGM held on dated 07.09.2023 , All three resolutions were passed by the shareholders of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 9.09.2023) Conclusion time of EOGM is 02.30 PM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.04.2024)

Brahmaputra Inf.: Related News

No Record Found

