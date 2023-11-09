iifl-logo-icon 1
Career Point Ltd EGM

363
(-1.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:41 PM

Career Point CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Jan 202417 Feb 2024
In continuation to the intimation dated 09.11.2023 please note that the NCLT Chandigarh has passed first motion order in the matter of ongoing Scheme of arrangement and directed to convene the meeting of equity shareholders of the Company on February 17, 2024 Notice of Meeting of equity shareholders of Career Point Limited to be held on 17.02.2024 and the record date for evoting is 10.02.2024 as per attached letter alongwith Notice Record date for evoting facility to equity shareholders of the Company as 10.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.01.2024) Proseeding of the shareholders meeting attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Scruitniser report alongwith voting results on the court convene shareholders meeting of the Company to consider and approve the scheme of arrangement as detailed letter attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)

