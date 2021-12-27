|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2023
|7 Sep 2023
|Pursuant to Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. We further state that the dispatch of AGM Notice through electronic mode has commenced and will be completed on or before 07/09/2022. Intimation about relevant dates for E-voting: Cut off Date for the members who will be entitled for remote e-voting - 23rd September, 2023 Remote e-voting dates: Wednesday, 27th September, 2023 at 09:00 A.M. - Friday, 29th September, 2023 at 5:00 P.M
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.