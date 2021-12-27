Pursuant to Regulation 34 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23. We further state that the dispatch of AGM Notice through electronic mode has commenced and will be completed on or before 07/09/2022. Intimation about relevant dates for E-voting: Cut off Date for the members who will be entitled for remote e-voting - 23rd September, 2023 Remote e-voting dates: Wednesday, 27th September, 2023 at 09:00 A.M. - Friday, 29th September, 2023 at 5:00 P.M