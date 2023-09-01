Outcome of board meeting regarding recommendation of Final Dividend Recommendation of Final Dividend of Rs. 0.20 per Equity Share (i.e 10% of the Face Value of Rs. 2/-each) for the Financial Year 2022-23, subject to the approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. Intimation regarding 38th Annual general meeting, Book closure, Cut off date, E-voting information and Record date for the purpose of Final dividend for the FY 2022-23 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2023)