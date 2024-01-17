iifl-logo-icon 1
Chembond Chemicals Ltd Book Closer

565
(0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:40 PM

Chembond Chem. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser2 Jul 202423 Jul 202430 Jul 2024
We submit the following information for your record. Date of AGM/Dividend declaration: Wednesday, 7th August, 2024 Book Closure Date for the 49th AGM: Tuesday, 23rd July, 2024 till Tuesday, 30th July, 2024 (both days inclusive) Record Date for Dividend*: Monday, 22nd July, 2024 Date of Payment of Dividend for FY 2023-24*: On or after Monday, 12th August,2024 E-voting cut-off date: Wednesday, 31st July, 2024 E-voting period: Start 9.00 am on Sunday, 4th August, 2024 ends 5.00 pm on Tuesday, 6th August, 2024 * The dividend, if approved by the Members at the AGM, will be paid subject to deduction of Tax at source.

