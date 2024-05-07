iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd EGM

72.7
(4.45%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Confidence Petro CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM8 May 202431 May 2024
EGM 31/05/2024 the board of director at their meeting held today has approved and allotted 12,00,000 equity shares on conversion of 12,00,000 warrant and other matters as attached the board of directors at their meeting held today has approved the notice of EOGM to be held on 31st May, 2024 and other matters as attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.05.2024) attaching herewith summery of Proceeding of EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
EGM5 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
the board of director at their meeting held today has approved the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28th March, 2024 and others as attached Cancellation of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday, March 28, 2024 attaching herewith the cancellation notice of EGM schedule to be held on March 28, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)

