The closure of Register of Members from Tuesday, 21st May, 2024 to Monday, 27th May, 2024 (both days inclusive) and fixed the record date as Monday, 20th May, 2024 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of the equity shareholders for the dividend, if approved by shareholders; AGM & 225% Final Dividend (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 29.04.2024)