|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|23 Jan 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about outcome of Board Meeting. Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about 2nd corrigendum to EGM notice dated 23rd January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.02.2024) Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 21st February, 2024. Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about Scrutinizer Report and Evoting Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/02/2024) Cupid Limited is hereby informing BSE about revised outcome of EGM held on 21.2.2024 with conclusion time. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/03/2024)
