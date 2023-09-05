Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of Newspaper advertisement published in compliance with the applicable circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), in Business Standard-English and Jai Hind-Gujarati on 30th August, 2023 inter-alia intimating that 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company will be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), please find enclosed herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the financial year 2022-23 along with the notice convening 33rd Annual General Meeting. We would like to inform you that the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company is schedule to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. IST through Video Conferencing (VC) /Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 34 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the Notice Convening 33rd Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Friday, 22nd September, 2023 to Thursday, 28th September, 2023 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/09/2023)