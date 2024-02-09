EGM:07.03.2024 Decided to keep 09th February,2024 as the cut-off date for determining the eligibility of the members entitled to vote by remote e-voting at the ensuing extraordinary general meeting of the Company schedule to be held on 07th March,2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024) Please find enclosed Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024) EGM 07/03/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 04.02.2024) This has reference to the Notice of EGM Dated 09th February 2024 dispatched on 13th February ,2024 issued by Company for the purpose of Seeking Members Approval on the resolution as said out in the Said Notice of EGM which was already emailed to all the shareholders of the company. A Corrigendum is being issued to inform the shareholders of the company regarding amendment in Item No 1 and Sub point No. 6 of Explanatory Statement of the said notice of the EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/03/2024) Proceedings of EGM Held on 07th March ,2024 at the Registered office of the company at 01:30P.M. Outcome of EGM and Voting results of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on 07th March ,2024 at the Registered office of the company Voting Results of EGM along with Scrutineer Report for the Meeting held on 07th March ,2024 at the Registered office of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.03.2024) This is in Reference to Your Email Dated 15 March ,2024 regarding the Late Filling of the Proceedings of EGM held on 7th March ,2024 . In this Regard we wish to clarify and explain for the delay in filling of Proceedings of EGM Proceedings of the aforementioned EGM was Earlier filled on 08th March ,2024 Being Inconvenience during commutation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/03/2024)