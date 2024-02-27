|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|17 Feb 2024
|9 Mar 2024
|Submission of Newspaper publications intimating the despatch of Notice convening Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Corrigendum to the notice of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Saturday, March 09 2024 at 11.00 am (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.02.2024) Scrutinizers Report for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 09, 2024 Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on March 09, 2024. Voting results of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 09, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024)
