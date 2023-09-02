Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 24, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of 13092115 equity shares of 10 each into 65460575 equity shares of 2 each. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on July 24, 2023, has considered and approved subdivision of 1 equity shares of Rs. 10 each into 5 equity shares of Rs. 2 each. Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited has informed the Exchange about Stock split that the shareholders in their meeting held on Thursday, 31st August, 2023 at 2:00 p.m has approved the Sub-Division/ Split of 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2023) Sub: Face Value Split - Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (FOCUS) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. October 06, 2023. Name of the Company Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited Symbol FOCUS Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from October 06, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 26.09.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited (FOCUS) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. October 06, 2023. Symbol FOCUS Company Name Focus Lighting and Fixtures Limited New ISIN INE593W01028 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., October 06, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 29.09.2023)