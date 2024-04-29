|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|18 Apr 2024
|10 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Book Closure for the Purpose of AGM,Payment of final dividend and Issuance of Bonus shares. With reference to the Book Closure Notice given to the Stock Exchanges on April 18, 2024 we would like to clarify that the Book Closure earlier decided by the Company from May 10 , 2024 to May 16, 2024(Both Days Inclusive) will be for the purpose of AGM and Payment of final dividend Only. The Record Date for the Issue of Bonus Shares will be communicated to the Exchanges and Members Separately in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.04.2024)
