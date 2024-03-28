|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Mar 2024
|6 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of 101st Annual General Meeting along-with the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The 101st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 at 2.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means. We hereby enclose the summary of proceedings of 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audi Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Please find enclosed the voting results on the business transacted at the 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the business transacted at the 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)
