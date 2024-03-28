iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Gammon India Ltd AGM

1.65
(-2.94%)
Sep 10, 2018|03:30:41 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Mar 20246 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the Notice of 101st Annual General Meeting along-with the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The 101st AGM of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 at 2.30 pm through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means. We hereby enclose the summary of proceedings of 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audi Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024) Please find enclosed the voting results on the business transacted at the 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024 Please find enclosed the Scrutinizers Report on the business transacted at the 101st Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 28-March-2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/03/2024)

Gammon India Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Gammon India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.