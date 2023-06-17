|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|7 Jun 2023
|7 Jul 2023
|Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum to Outcome of the Board Meeting dated 06th June, 2023 Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2023) GANGA FORGING LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Jul-2023 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2023) Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange about Addendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 23/06/2023) Ganga Forging Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 07, 2023 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/07/2023) Ganga Forging Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on July 07, 2023. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023)
