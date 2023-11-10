|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Nov 2023
|7 Dec 2023
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 03, 2023 Enclosed herewith please find notice of Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.11.2023) PROCEEDINGS OF THE EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/12/2023) Pursuant to Reg. 44 of the SEBI (LODR) Reg. 2014 please find herewith voting results along with scrutinizers report for the business transacted at the extra-ordinary general meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 7th December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023)
