Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in furtherance to our intimation dated 20/11/2023 and 29/11/2023, we wish to inform you that Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, on 02/12/2023 has considered and approved the following: 1. To increase the authorised share capital of the Company from Rs. 20 Crore to Rs. 25 Crore and consequential alteration in Clause V of the MOA and Clause 4(i) of the AOA of the Company subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company. 2. Issuance of upto 5,00,00,000 equity shares of the Company having face value of Rs. 1/- each on preferential basis to specified persons 3. Issuance of upto 1,55,00,000 share warrants of the Company to the promoters and members of promoter group on a preferential basis 4. Calling of Extraordinary General Meeting 5. Book Closure for ensuing EGM and record date/ cut-off date for e-voting. The meeting commenced at 2:00 pm and concluded at 4:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2023) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24.12.2023 to 30.12.2023 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of EGM to be held on Saturday 30.12.2023, to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company inter alia in relation to: 1. Increase in authorised share capital from Rs. 20 Crore to 25 Crore. 2. Issuance of upto 5,00,00,000 equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1/- each on preferential basis to specified persons. 3. Issuance of upto 1,55,00,000 share warrants of the Company to the promoters and members of the promoter group on a preferential basis. The intimation is also being uploaded on the Company website: www.gennexlab.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/12/2023) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith Newspaper Publication of EGM Notice and e-Voting related instructions advertisement cutting published in Business Standard and Saksham (Local) on December 08, 2023 for the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on December 30, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.12.2023) The EGM was held on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at !2:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. The following item of business was recommended for members consideration and approval: 1. To increase the authoirsed share capital of the Company from Rs.20 Crores to Rs.25 Crores and consequential alteration in Clause V of the MOA and Clause 4(i) of the AOA of the Company. 2. Issuance of upto 5,00,00,000 equity shares of the Company having face value of Re.1/- each on preferential basis to specified persons at a price of Rs.14.75 each. 3. Issuance of upto 1,55,00,000 share warrants of the Company to the promoters and members of promoter group on a preferential basis at a price of Rs.14.75 each. All the above three resolutions were put for approval by Special Resolution. Corrigendum dated December 20, 2023 to EGM Notice put for members ratification. The meeting concluded at 1:02 P.M. In Compliance to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find herewith Voting results of the electronic Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on December 30, 2023 at 12.30 Hrs through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means along with the Consolidated Scrutinizers report. It is to inform you that all resolutions set out in the Notice of eEGM were duly approved by shareholders with requisite majority. The Voting results along with Scrutinizers Report is also uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. www.genexlab.com (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/12/2023)