|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|2 Sep 2024
|24 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30,42 read with Schedule lll, and other applicable provisionsof the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulaiton 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on August , 14 2024 it has been decided that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 to transact the business as enumerated in the attached notice dated August 14, 2024 and the Register of Members of the Company will reamin closed from 24th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.