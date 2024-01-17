Pursuant to Regulation 30,42 read with Schedule lll, and other applicable provisionsof the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulaiton 2015, this is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on August , 14 2024 it has been decided that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be convened on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 to transact the business as enumerated in the attached notice dated August 14, 2024 and the Register of Members of the Company will reamin closed from 24th September, 2024 to 25th September, 2024 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM)