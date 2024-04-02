iifl-logo-icon 1
Guj. Terce Labs. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM29 Mar 202425 Apr 2024
The Board at its meeting held today has approved the issue of fully convertible warrants on preferential basis Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the company on Thursday, 25th day of April, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility to issue warrants convertible into Equity Shares to Promoter of the Company on Preferential Basis. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/04/2024) Summary of Proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 10:00 hrs to 10:25 hrs through Video Conference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.04.2024)

