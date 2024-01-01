As per NCLT order dated December 19, 2023, the shareholders meeting will be held on January 30, 2024 at 11 am through VC/OVAM to approve demerger scheme between Hercules Hoists Limited (demerged scheme) and Indef Manufacturing Limited (Resulted Company). Evoting period will be 26 january 2024 to January 29, 2024. The Cut off date for evoting and AGM will be January 23, 2024. The Notice along with annexure is enclosed herewith. COM 30/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 01.01.2024) Copies of newspaper advertisement published related to shareholders meeting to be held on January 30, 2024 at 11.00 am through VC/OVAM for approving the scheme of demerger between Hercules Hoists Limited and Indef Manufacturing Limited as per NCLT order dated December 19, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/01/2024) Following to our previous communication dated 30-12-2023, there was an oversight and one page no. 177 was missing. Enclosing revised set of scheme of demerger documentation. There is no any other change in set of scheme of demerger documentation. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024) Proceeding of the todays meeting held on 11 am as per direction of NCLT for approval of scheme of demerger between Hercules Hoists Limited (Demerged Company) and Indef Manufacturing Limited (Resulting Company) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024) Scrutinizer Report for the shareholders meeting held on 30 jan 2024 as per NCLT order to approve scheme of demerger (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)