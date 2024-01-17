Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amened, please find enclosed the Notice of the 67th AGM of the Company. The AGM is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. IST on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, and will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).