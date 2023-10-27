|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|4 Oct 2023
|27 Oct 2023
|Please find attached notice of Extra-Ordinary general meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 05:00 P.M. (IST) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the summary of the proceedings of the 1st EGM of the Company for the FY 2023-24 held on Friday, October 27, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.10.2023) Voting results & scrutinizer report of the EGM held on Friday, October 27, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2023)
