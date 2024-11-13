Disclosure under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 As directed by the Hon. Tribunal pursuant to the Order dated January 18, 2024, a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Bank shall be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. (1500 hours) IST through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Visual Means, to consider, and if thought fit, approve the Scheme of Arrangement for delisting of equity shares of ICICI Securities Limited (ICICI Securities or the Company) by issuing equity shares of the Bank to the public shareholders of ICICI Securities in lieu of cancellation of their equity shares in the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.02.2024) Outcome of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of ICICI Bank Limited pursuant to the Order passed by the Hon.ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench - Summary of the proceedings of the Meeting Outcome of the Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of ICICI Bank Limited pursuant to the Order passed by the Hon.ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench - Consolidated Scrutinizers Reports (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.04.2024)