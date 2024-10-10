iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Securities Ltd EGM

813.85
(-1.24%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

ICICI Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM22 Feb 202427 Mar 2024
COM 27/03/2024 Pursuant to order dated February 14, 2024 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, a meeting of the Equity Shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. IST through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Company convened pursuant to order dated February 14, 2024 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Proceedings and voting results in respect of the resolution passed approving the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ICICI Bank Limited and ICICI Securities Limited and their respective shareholders at the NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on March 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.04.2024)

ICICI Securities: Related News

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

Read More
NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

Read More
ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

21 Aug 2024|03:55 PM

The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.

Read More
Read More

