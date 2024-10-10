COM 27/03/2024 Pursuant to order dated February 14, 2024 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, a meeting of the Equity Shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. IST through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/02/2024) Newspaper advertisement of the meeting of the Equity Shareholders (which includes public shareholders) of the Company convened pursuant to order dated February 14, 2024 passed by the Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/02/2024) Proceedings and voting results in respect of the resolution passed approving the Scheme of Arrangement amongst ICICI Bank Limited and ICICI Securities Limited and their respective shareholders at the NCLT convened Meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company held on March 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2024) Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.04.2024)