Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of SEBI LODR and in compliance with MCA circular dated December 28, 2022 please find enclosed copies of newspaper advertisement published on July 20, 2023 in Financial Express and Makkal Kural intimating 26th AGM of IDFC scheduled to be held on THursday, August 17, 2023 at 3pm. In continuation to our letter dated July 20, 2023, this is to inform you that 26th AGM of IDFC Limited will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 3:00 pm through VC. We are attaching AGM Notice, Annual report along with BRSR. kindly take the same on record. We hereby submit Outcome of 26th AGM of IDFC Limited held on August 17, 2023 through VC. we hereby submit scrutinizer report of 26th AGM of IDFC Limited This is to inform you that Mr. Ajay Sondhi has ceased to be an independent director of the company upon completion of his term at the conclusion of 26th AGM held on August 17, 2023. we hereby submit Annual report for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 duly approved by the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/08/2023) In continuation of our letter dated July 21, 2023 and August 17, 2023 and in compliance with SEBI LODR, 2015, were once again submitting Annual Report of IDFC Limited for FY 2022-23. Kindly take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/11/2023)