IFL Enterprises Ltd Dividend

0.9
(-2.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:45:00 PM

IFL Enterprises CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend1 Nov 202317 Nov 202317 Nov 20230.00010.01Interim
Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held on Wednesday, 01st November, 2023 at the Corporate Office of the Company situated at A-607, Prahladnagar, Trade Center Radio Mirchi Road, Vejalpur Ahmedabad Gujarat - 380015 India have considered and approved the following matters: 1. The board has declared an Interim Dividend @ 0.01% i.e., 1 paisa/- per Equity Share of face value of Re. 1/-each for the Financial Year 2022-23 for the Financial Year 2023- 2024. The record date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend is fixed as Friday, November 17, 2023. The said interim dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members/ Beneficial Owners of the Company as on the Record Date i.e. November 17, 2023.

