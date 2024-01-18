With reference to the above, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 06, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. has inter-alia considered and declared an Interim-Dividend @ 100% ( ? 10.00 per fully paid up equity share of ? 10/- each) for the Financial year 2023-24. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, March 15, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.