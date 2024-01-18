|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|-
|1
|10
|Final
|Outcome of the Board meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
|Dividend
|6 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|15 Mar 2024
|10
|100
|Interim
|With reference to the above, we would like to inform that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. March 06, 2024 at 11.00 A.M. has inter-alia considered and declared an Interim-Dividend @ 100% ( ? 10.00 per fully paid up equity share of ? 10/- each) for the Financial year 2023-24. Further pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Friday, March 15, 2024 has been fixed as Record Date to determine the list of eligible members for the payment of Interim Dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.