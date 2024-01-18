iifl-logo-icon 1
Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd Dividend

246.95
(1.65%)
Jan 17, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Indo US Bio-Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend21 Nov 20243 Dec 20243 Dec 20240.252.5Interim
Further to our intimation dated 13th November, 2024 and in terms of Regulation 30 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. 21st November, 2024 has inter-alia; Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 0.25 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2024-25. As informed on 13th November, 2024, the Company has fixed Tuesday, 3rd December, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2024-25 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 19th December, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:20 AM to 11:40 AM. This is for your kind information and dissemination.

