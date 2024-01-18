Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity shares [20%] of face value of Rs. 10/- each for financial year 2024-2025. The record date as informed for the purpose of determining for entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend is Friday, 23rd day of August, 2024 and the Interim Dividend will be paid to the shareholders, subject to deduction/withholding of applicable taxes, within the time prescribed under law. The Interim Dividend will be paid on or from August 28, 2024.