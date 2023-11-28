iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd EGM

38.15
(-0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Jayaswal Neco CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM24 Nov 202321 Dec 2023
Outcome of Board Meeting dated 24 November 2023 Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company on Thursday, 21st December, 2023 Notice Convening The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/11/2023) Newspaper clipping- Disclosure under Regulation 30 and Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2023) Outcome and Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company. Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report on the remote e-voting at the EGM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/12/2023)

Jayaswal Neco: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.