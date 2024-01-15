|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 Jan 2024
|10 Feb 2024
|EGM 10/02/2024 In terms of Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclosed herewith the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM at the registered office of the Company. Kindly acknowledge and take on your record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) EGM 10/02/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.01.2024) As Attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024) As attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.