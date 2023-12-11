The Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 11.30 A.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visuals mode; We wish to inform you that the Registrar of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from, Monday, January 08 2024 to Monday, January 15, 2024 (both days inclusive) due to the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, which is schedule to be held on Monday, 15Th January, 2024 at 11:30 AM (IST) trrough e-voting services provided by Link Intime India Private Limited through Instameet. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/12/2023) In terms of the provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Please find attached herewith copy of the Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on January 15, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/12/2023) Please find attached Voting Result and the Scrutinizers Report on Voting held trough e-voting at the EGM of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Please find enclosed herewith copies of Newspaper advertisement of Voting Result of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, published in Mumbai Lakshadeep and Business Standard on January 16, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024)