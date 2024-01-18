Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and would be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM to the Members whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the cut - off date of Thursday, 20th July, 2023.