|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2023
|20 Jul 2023
|20 Jul 2023
|1
|10
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Schedule III Part A Para A(4) (a) of the Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors recommended dividend of Re. 1.00 per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- each being 10% subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) and would be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of declaration at the ensuing AGM to the Members whose name appears in the Register of Members as on the cut - off date of Thursday, 20th July, 2023.
