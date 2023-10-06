iifl-logo-icon 1
Kilburn Engg. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM3 Oct 202328 Oct 2023
Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform the outcome of meeting of Board of Directors held on 3rd October, 2023, as per details attached. Notice is hereby given that an Extra-ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company will be held on 28th October, 2023 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM). Members will be allowed facility for e-voting from 25-10-2023 ( 10:00 AM ) to 27-10-2023 (5:00 PM) through CDSL, as per detailed instructions for e-voting in the notice of EGM, attached herewith. The notice for EGM has been send to registered email id of the shareholders on 06-10-2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/10/2023) we submit the outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 28th October, 2023, at 11:00 AM All the resolutions proposed as per the notice of EGM were passed (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2023)

